CABO ROIG’S famous St. Patrick’s Day parade will be hoping nothing will stand in its way this Friday as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The last parade was held in 2019 before the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation for the next two years.

Everything was geared up for a spectacular return last year with former world boxing champion, Steve Collins, lined up as the star guest to lead the parade.

Organisers were forced to pull the plug the day before due to a bad weather forecast.

With fingers crossed, former Gaelic footballer Anthony Molloy, who lifted the All Ireland trophy for Donegal in 1992, will be doing the honours this week.

The parade starts at 3pm from Calle Cielo in Aguamarina going down Calle Mar before ending up on Calle Agua.

25 groups are putting in floats for the parade with plenty of music and dancing on offer.

Organisers are expecting up to 25,000 visitors from home and abroad, especially after the long break.

It’s the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Spain and one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

Orihuela’s international relations councillor, Angel Luis Muñoz, said: “There will be music and fun at all the bars on a day that the Orihuela Costa will be dyed green.”

For those who don’t want to travel too far, St Patrick’s Day is celebrated all along the Costa Blanca, with thousands descending particularly on Benidorm’s new town.

The streets will be certainly be awash with green for parties throughout the district.

