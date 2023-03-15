Over the weekend over 1,000 passengers were held up in long queues for passport control at Terminals 1 and 4 at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport whilst trying to make connecting flights, causing disruption and missed flights.

Javier Gandara, president of the Spanish association of airlines (ALA) described scenes at Madrid-Barajas airport over the weekend as ´completely unacceptable’.

Gandara has called on the Ministry for Interior to take action to ensure that the “necessary resources are available at all Spanish Airports to handle the influx of tourists” during high season.

The lack of police at airports is leading to Brits experiencing difficulty catching their connecting flights. The long queues are also worsened by extra passport checks required since Brexit.

