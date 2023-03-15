For the next three days Barcelona will be transformed into the photographic centre of the world as the Photo Forum Fest comes to town.

The annual gathering of photography enthusiasts and professionals brings together some of the best photographers in the world to showcase and talk about their work.

The Bodaf section focusing on wedding photography will run from Wednesday to Thursday. Credit: Serafin Castillo

Running from today until March 17th at the Fira de Barcelona’s Congress Palace, Montjuïc, the event includes two conferences, a large commercial area, and activities such as presentations, talks, workshops, and exhibitions.

Wedding photographers have come to the fore of late, with their skills being in constant demand in a booming market and many of the best will be showcasing their work during the event.

The event includes two conferences, a large commercial area, and activities such as presentations, talks, workshops, and exhibitions. Credit: Monika Frias

The event will also feature the opportunity to see some of the world’s greatest photographers in action, including Alex Webb, Michael Kenna, and Joan Fontcuberta.

There is further reason to celebrate for photography enthusiasts as this year’s festival is the first edition to be 100% in-person since the pandemic.

Photographer and Catalan conceptual artist Joan Fontcuberta will be in attendance at the event. Credit: Photo Forum Fest

The main conferences are Bodaf (March 15th-16th), dedicated to social and wedding photography, and Life (March 17th), which focuses on nature, photojournalism, travel, and adventure.

The event features numerous keynote speeches and masterclasses by world-renowned speakers, as well as workshops aimed at both amateur and professional photographers from different parts of Europe and the world.

