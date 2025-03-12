EXCLUSIVE: Brit fury in Spain after major funeral planner vanishes – hundreds of end-of-life plans at risk while crematoriums refuse to hand over ashes

BRITISH expats are demanding answers following the ‘disgraceful’ disappearing act of a major funeral planning company in Spain.

Iberian Funeral Plans vanished overnight on March 3 allegedly following the death of its own founder Stephen Nelson.

The dramatic collapse has likely left hundreds, if not thousands, of clients with their funeral plans null and void.

Expats are now vowing to uncover the truth behind the emerging scandal, amid fears the large sums they coughed up for end-of-life arrangements were instead spent on Nelson’s ‘lavish’ lifestyle.

SHUT UP SHOP: Iberian’s former offices in Alhaurin are listed as permanently closed.

PHOTO: Google Maps

For over a week now, the firm has not been responding to any emails, while its telephone lines appear to be dead, causing anger, shock and frustration.

The Olive Press has been inundated with calls and emails, pleading for information.

Citizens Advice Bureau Spain (CAB) branded the development ‘despicable’ and ‘heartless’, with many expats already feeling the impact.

One grieving woman, who understandably asked to remain anonymous, is unable to mourn her husband of 60 years, because the Collyfer Crematorium in Almeria is refusing to hand over his ashes, until paid.

UNCARING: An expat has claimed Collyfer’s are refusing to hand over her husband’s ashes.

PHOTO: Collyfer

The 77-year-old, based in Albox, said her husband died unexpectedly of blood cancer on February 24.

But while she had paid €3,600 to Iberian, it seems she was never covered.

“When you’ve lost your partner of 56 years you’re in a very vulnerable state,” the Essex native told the Olive Press.

“That’s bad enough, but then on top of that they’ve taken our money, yet we can’t get the ashes.

“Iberian don’t care about the grief caused.”

Though she understands the crematorium needs to be paid for their services, she alleges the situation was handled ‘very insensitively’ causing ‘multiple meltdowns’ for the family.

“When my son asked when their father was going to be cremated, the woman just looked at her watch and said, ‘oh, in about 10 minutes’,” claims the former dental assistant.

“We’re devastated and full of grief. It is only the anger keeping me going.”

When contacted by the Olive Press, Collyfer’s owner Antonio Collado claimed the situation was ‘not their fault’ and they ‘won’t give up the ashes until they are paid’ despite wanting to ‘help’.

The Olive Press has discovered that Nelson, who lived for many years in Alhaurin, moved just over the Portugal border to Castro Marin five years ago.

The company had a nearby registered address in Portimao.

Under his full name Stephen Nelson George he held companies under the same name in Britain and Portugal.

MULTINATIONAL: Nelson also had companies registered in the UK.

Photo: Companies House

Companies who offer funeral services in the UK must be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, but Spain has no such safeguarding.

Iberian therefore did not hold money in a trustee backed bank account, in spite of contracts which misleadingly stated funds were held in corporate bank accounts with BBVA, Santander and HSBC.

SAFE? Iberian contracts claimed funds were held ‘safely and securely’ in a Funeral Directors Account.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

It comes amid rumours that Nelson used funeral plan payments to fund a lavish lifestyle on the Algarve

“I got the shock of my life when I found out, it’s disgusting and absolutely unacceptable,” Scottish expat Helen Hammond told the Olive Press.

VICTIM: Helen Hammond has been left almost €4,000 out of pocket.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Like many customers, the 76-year-old found out she had lost her almost €4,000 funeral plan through our social media.

“I had to read it twice because I thought I was seeing things. They definitely took advantage of the expat community. When you come out here you trust everyone, so when I was recommended Iberian I went for it.”

Citizen’s Advice Bureau in Spain has called the lack of communication ‘heartless’ and ‘despicable’.

Many expats took out plans to make the funeral preparations as easy as possible for their family back home.

“I took out a plan to save my children from all the heartache, but now it’s gone. I’m livid and furious, I thought I was doing the best thing for my children,” Torrevieja resident Sue Truman told the Olive Press.

DETERMINED: Sue Truman says she will not let Iberian get away with it.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

“There are hundreds in the same boat as me. I’m not going to let them get away with it.”

As everyone wonders what will happen with their money, fellow funeral providers told the Olive Press they were offering advice and support.

“We recognise the financial and emotional distress customers are facing,” Jason Gardener of Avalon Funeral Plans said.

SUPPORT: Jason Gardener says Avalon Funeral Plans will provide help and guidance.

PHOTO: Jason Gardener

“To support those impacted, we have established a financial assistance initiative for customers holding Iberian plans so they (can) acquire a fully regulated and FCA-authorised funeral plan.

“This situation reinforces the need for stronger consumer protection in the funeral planning industry, particularly for British expatriates living in Europe.”

He is one of many providers offering free or discounted services for those affected, including Grupo Rocamer, Compare Funerals and Funeral Care Spain.

The Citizen’s Advice Bureau is currently preparing a class action lawsuit against Iberian.

Have you been affected? Contact us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es