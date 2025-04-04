4 Apr, 2025
4 Apr, 2025 @ 14:15
Shoplifters foiled in audacious bid to steal hundreds of cans of tuna fish from Costa Blanca supermarket

THREE shoplifters failed in an attempt to steal over 300 cans of tuna fish from a Javea supermarket.

Staff at Lidl last Monday spotted the trio loading up with just the one product- arousing their suspicions.

They decided as a precaution to call the Javea Policia Local.

TUNA IN GETAWAY CAR(Javea Policia Local image)

The fish pilferers left without paying for their tuna, but officers arrested two of them.

A third man escaped in a car but crashed it, forcing him to flee on foot and he’s yet to be caught.

The two detainees were hauled before a judge.

A search of the crashed vehicle uncovered a stash of previously-stolen tuna in the boot.

The thieves had that same day gone to Lidl’s branch in Finestrat- 70 kms away- and helped themselves to dozens of cans.

No further details have been revealed about the shoplifters, including whether they had committed similar crimes.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

