4 Apr, 2025
4 Apr, 2025 @ 15:15
Storm Nuria ‘tornado’ tears off warehouse roof- killing three workers in Spain’s Sevilla

THREE people died on Friday after an agricultural warehouse roof in the Sevilla area was torn off by a tornado caused by Storm Nuria.

Emergency services were called at around 11.30am with a report that winds had destroyed the roof in Coria del Rio.

The structure’s walls had also been severely damaged as a result of the severe weather which struck the municipality

Sevilla provincial firefighters on the scene stated that a tornado had caused the destruction.

Coria del Rio mayor, Modesto Gonzalez, confirmed there had been three fatalities, while the Ministry of Health stated that nobody else had been injured.

It’s believed the deceased workers had been inside the warehouse.

Police and fire crews have been working to remove the fallen debris.

A formal investigation has already been launched by a judge.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

