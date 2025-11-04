A medieval town in western Spain’s Extremadura region is one of few locations to boast a Jewish quarter – and it’s just been nominated as one of the prettiest towns to visit in November by the National Geographic.

Nestled within the Caceres’ region is Hervas, a place of intrigue that is filled with history and beauty.

Dating back to the 12th century, the town grew around the Iglesia-Castillo de Santa Maria de Aguas Vivas, a striking church-fortress built under the order of the Temple – by the beginning of the 13th century its stone wall stood complete.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE Confusion reigns for Brits at Malaga airport: Tourists and residents in Spain alike are bamboozled during EES digital passport roll out

The Jewish quarter in Hervas

This monument reflects Hervas’ deeply Christian origins but numerous studies suggest that the town was shaped by the peaceful coexistence of Jewish and Christian communities.

Between the 14th and 15th centuries, some 45 Jewish families lived in Hervas.

This tranquil coexistence only lasted until 1492 – the year when the Catholic Monarchs Alhambra Decree ordered the Jewish community’s expulsion and ended their presence on the Iberian Peninsula.

Despite this, centuries on, the town’s Jewish quarter stands strong – it’s a place where tourists can step into history and lose themselves in its maze of streets.

Visitors can also experience the Festival Los Conversos which celebrates Jewish Safardi culture through theatre, concerts, exhibitions and food.

READ MORE: Foreign tourist numbers in Spain rose by just 0.8% in September but UK visitors go up higher

A street in Hervas

This celebration occurs at the start of summer in the heart of the Jewish quarter and shares the diversity and richness of local traditions with residents and tourists.

Hervas is, however, far more than a museum of its religious past – the town showcases stunning architecture, local art, vintage vehicles, and more.

Nature lovers can even follow the Ambroz River, the town’s oldest monument which winds through forests and bridges.

Visitors can also journey on the Via de la Plata, a once Roman trade route that now draws cyclists and hikers eager to climb the 1917 iron bridge and take in views of the valley.

It’s these gorgeous views, alongside the town’s rich cultural and religious history, that have led Hervas to be nominated as the prettiest town to travel to in November by the National Geographic.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.