ONE of Spain’s up-and-coming most popular regions for expat home buyers boasts two towns on the list of places where used-home prices are actually falling, according to new figures from Idealista.

New data shows that while prices have risen 15.7% nationally in the past year, a handful of municipalities across the country are moving sharply in the opposite direction, with drops of between 13% and 21%.

Alguazas and Abaran, both in Murcia, feature in the national top ten for the biggest annual declines.

In Abaran, standard homes now typically list between €115,000 and €125,000, while in Alguazas the average asking price sits slightly higher at around €125,000 to €145,000.

Each has seen a 13% fall in asking prices for used homes since October 2024.

The region has grown steadily in popularity with foreign buyers over the past decade thanks to its relatively low prices, warm climate and access to emerging coastal hubs such as Mazarron and Aguilas.

Yet a bargain can be found in these two inland towns, which appear to be operating on a very different trajectory.

The steepest declines nationwide were recorded in Torreperogil in Jaen and Arroyo de la Luz in Caceres, both down 21%.

They are followed by Allariz in Ourense, down 16%, and A Estrada in Pontevedra, down 15%, indicating a broader pattern of sharper drops in rural or inland areas.

Campoo de Enmedio in Cantabria and Cotobade in Pontevedra have both fallen 14%.

Mojados in Valladolid and El Carpio in Cordoba complete the list of places with double-digit declines, each down 13% alongside the two Murcian municipalities.

But there could be more bargains to be found.

Several well-known coastal or semi-coastal regions outside the national top ten also recorded significant drops.

Lloseta in Baleares is down 12%, while Cabrera de Mar in Barcelona province is down 12%.

Rafol de Almunia in Alicante has seen an 11% reduction, and Arcas del Villar in Cuenca also fell 12%.

In the north, Tineo in Asturias fell 9%, Mungia in Euskadi dropped 8%, Santa Ursula in Tenerife reported a 7% fall, and Corella in Navarra dropped 6%.

Castañares de Rioja in La Rioja saw a modest 2% decline.

The figures come from Idealista’s October 2025 housing report, which tracks the annual change in asking prices for used homes across Spain.

They underline the growing divide between coastal and urban zones with strong demand and the smaller inland communities where prices are now retreating.

For expats looking for value beyond the costas, the two Murcian towns stand out as rare examples of falling prices in an otherwise rising market.

