Train journeys between Madrid and Barcelona will take UNDER two hours after Spain agrees to bump up top speeds to 350km/h 

TRAVELLING by train between Spain’s two biggest cities will soon take less than two hours, according to plans unveiled by the government earlier this week.

Speaking on Monday, transport minister Oscar Puente confirmed that the government will press ahead with plans to increase top speeds on AVE high-speed rail to 350km/h.

Currently, trips between the Spanish and Catalan capitals take between two and a half and three hours, with speeds capped at around 310km/h on certain stretches of rail.

But the 621km journey could be cut to under two hours with tweaks to rail infrastructure allowing trains to travel up to 12% faster without reducing safety.

Speaking to Europa Press, Puente said: “We are going on the offensive with high-speed rail. Our goal is 350km/h and we will be the second country in the world to reach this speed – after China.

“We have a high-speed network that currently runs at a maximum of 300km/h and up to 310km/h on some stretches, but it’s important to take the next step.”

The transport minister said the increased speeds could be achieved by installing new aerodynamic rail supports on the track, reducing the aerodynamic load felt by the trains by over one-fifth.

“They enable trains to travel up to 12% faster without increasing aerodynamic resistance,” he said.

There is also good news for travellers in Andalucia after Puente unveiled plans to build a new AVE station in Parla, located approximately 20km south of Madrid.

The new stop will connect Andalucia and Catalunya without forcing commuters to change trains in the middle of the busy capital.

