Horror after ‘man throws his elderly mother to her death from apartment window’ near Barcelona

RESIDENTS in a Catalan neighbourhood have accused local authorities of ‘not giving a damn’ after a ‘violent’ man allegedly threw his mother out of an apartment window.

An elderly woman, named locally as Neus, died on Monday after landing on a street in the town of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, near Barcelona.

Emergency services treated the severely injured women at the scene, but she later died in hospital.

The victim’s son has been arrested by police in what investigators believe is a case of domestic violence.

But neighbours say authorities missed several opportunities to protect Neus, who reportedly suffered serious abuse at the hands of her son.

They say the 54-year-old man had mental health issues but social services did nothing when alerted.

Police were even called to the property in northern Spain on one occasion, but no arrests were made.

A lifelong friend of Neus, named Lourdes, told local media: “It was coming, but we hoped it would have been resolved.

“He would shout, lean out the window and start insulting people he did not know.

“He was an unstable person.”

Lourdes says she approached social services after the elderly mother warned that her son wanted to kill her, but ‘they didn’t give a damn’.

“They never came,” she added.

