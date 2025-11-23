Olive Press offers its top tips as Spain’s gastronauts wait to see who joins the Michelin-rated creme de la creme

SPAIN’s culinary spotlight is about to be thrown on Malaga’s Sohrlin Theatre as it hosts the 2026 Michelin Guide presentation for the first time.

November 25 promises a night of glamour, tension and celebration, where careers can rise or fall with a listing, or even better a star or two in the world’s most influential restaurant guide.

This is more than a ceremony – it is a statement of ambition from a country whose gastronomy continues to dominate the global fine-dining stage in the World’s Best 50 awards and many others.

At the heart of the gala, an 18-dish tasting menu crafted by nine of Malaga’s Michelin-starred chefs will demonstrate the city’s culinary muscle.

Two-star chefs Benito Gomez of Bardal in Ronda and Marcos Granda of Skina in Marbella will lead the charge alongside Dani Carnero of Kaleja and Jose Carlos Garcia, who both have one star.

Dani from Kaleja

Together, they aim to capture Malaga’s essence, blending fiery traditional techniques with contemporary flair.

Carefully selected local wines will complement every dish, underscoring the region’s talent beyond the kitchen.

The eyes of the culinary world are fixed on which kitchens will rise to the Michelin challenge.

And quite a few local spots are expected to go up the rankings.

Could Bardal in Ronda get a third star? Or Skina in Marbella? We think unlikely on both levels, with Gomez’ inland joint, while authentic and improving each year, lacking a certain je ne se quoi, while chef Granda has been focussing on too many other restaurants over recent years.

Jon Clarke with chef Benito Gomez from Bardal

We give both chefs a 50% chance of landing a world famous third star!

Malaga city’s excellent Kaleja, admired for its devotion to Andalucian heritage, is widely tipped for a second star and we think this is highly likely. He has built up a solid reputation over a decade and now runs three places in the city.

Long time Olive Press favourite, Diego Gallegos at Sollo, celebrated for his pioneering use of caviar from Granada’s Rio Frio, is another local contender.

Two other places to watch are Julio Zambrana’s Promesa by Malaga’s bustling port and Juan Diego at Sarmiento in Casares, a place the Olive Press loves and has reviewed a number of times.

In Cadiz, the two-star joints LU Cocina y Alma and Alevante could get further recognition and a coveted third star. Lets not forget that Alevante chef Angel León has already got three stars at his nearby joint of Aponiente in el Puerto de Santa Maria. He’s got pedigree and we give this likelihood 7/10.

Madrid’s dining scene balances seasoned excellence and daring newcomers. Quique Dacosta’s Deessa, which has two stars, sets the benchmark for innovation, and is one of the most beautiful restaurants the Olive Press has ever reviewed. Our tip: 8/10.

Meanwhile CEBO, run by Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo, and La Tasqueria under Javi Estevez, both with one star, are hoping for upgrades. The latter is the most likely to get it.

Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo. Credit Michelin

Up in Barcelona chefs like Jordi Tarre of Prodigi and Riccardo Radice of Fishology are crafting inventive tasting menus that flirt with second-star potential, while Oliver Pena at Teatro Kitchen & Bar and German Espinosa with Diego Mondragon at MAE Barcelona embody the city’s avant-garde spirit.

In the Basque Country and smaller regional hubs, fresh talent is emerging, fusing local tradition with inventive techniques to attract Michelin’s attention.

A new generation of one-star hopefuls is pushing boundaries and redefining regional cuisine. Alex Vidal’s Origen in Carcaixent (Valencia) transforms Mediterranean staples with precision and creativity. We keep hearing good things about this place and are desperate to visit.

Carmen Velez’s La Sirena in Petrer, Alicante, has already drawn Michelin recognition as a recommended venue, signalling a promising path toward its first star.

You can read Olive Press reviews of Kaleja, Bardal, Deessa, Aponiente, Sollo, Sarmiento and many more of Spain’s celebrated restaurants online at www.theolivepress.es

