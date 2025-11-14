14 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2025 @ 07:45
····
1 min read

Good news for passengers in Spain after parliament rules Renfe must reimburse tickets if high-speed trains arrive 15 minutes late

by
Travel chaos in Spain: Fuming passengers are ‘trapped' on stifling hot AVE train outside a station in Madrid

TRAIN passengers travelling on high-speed services run by Spain’s state-owned railway operator will now be able to claim compensation if their journey is delayed by just 15 minutes.

From the start of next year, passengers on Renfe services will now be eligible for a 50 percent refund of their ticket price if the train arrives 15 minutes or more late, increasing to a full refund if the delay is over half an hour.

The move comes after an amendment to the Sustainable Mobility Law proposed by the conservative Partido Popular (PP) was backed in parliament by an unlikely coalition of Vox, Podemos, Junts per Catalunya, Esquerra Republicana (ERC) and the Galician nationalist bloc (BNG).

The amendment reverses changes made in July 2024, which meant Renfe only had to dish out a 50 percent refund if services were more than an hour late.

A train had to arrive over 90 minutes later than scheduled for passengers to be entitled to a full refund.

But the latest rule change, approved on Thursday, has come under fierce criticism, with the transport ministry slamming the change as ‘populist’ and problematic to execute.

Oscar Puente, the transport minister, warned that the rule’s legal footing ‘needs to be assessed’.

READ MORE: ‘From Madrid you can get to Barcelona or Alicante for €20’: Brit marvels at Spain’s ‘cheap and well-connected’ trains

Spain scraps free public transport for 2025 - but these discounts will still be available
The move has been criticised by Renfe, who believe it is unfair as it does not cover private operators such as Ouigo or Iryo. Credit: Cordon Press

Bosses at Renfe believe a change to compensation criteria places the company at a competitive disadvantage compared to private operators Ouigo and Iryo, which are unaffected by the legislation and can continue to follow the original 60/90 minute reimbursement rule. 

“It is unclear why this amendment only seeks to penalise Renfe, a public Spanish company, and not Ouigo or Iryo,” a Renfe source told Catalan newspaper Diari ARA.

“Making this demand of a single company, in a competitive environment like that of commercial services, condemns the company and its workers to compete at a disadvantage.”

Executives at Renfe are reportedly examining legal options to challenge the rule change.

In 2023, Renfe paid about €42 million in compensation to passengers impacted by delayed services.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Red weather warning issued in central Spain: Storm Claudia could dump over 120mm of rain in just 12 hours

Previous Story

Red weather warning issued in central Spain: Storm Claudia could dump over 120mm of rain in just 12 hours

Latest from Business & Finance

Related Articles

Go toTop