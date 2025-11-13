13 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Nov, 2025 @ 23:46
·
1 min read

Red weather warning issued in central Spain: Storm Claudia could dump over 120mm of rain in just 12 hours

by

A RARE red weather warning has been issued for a region of central Spain as Storm Claudia brings torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts.

More than 120mm of rain is forecast to fall overnight in north Caceres and central and south Avila, according to AEMET, the state weather agency.

The red alert, which indicates ‘extraordinary danger’, will last until 6am local time on Friday morning.

Residents are advised to stay indoors with a warning to avoid riverbeds and flood-prone areas.

Large swathes of Spain remain under yellow or orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusts topping 80km/h.

Storm Claudia has already claimed the lives of two people in Portugal after a house was flooded with rainwater.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Rosalia mania’: Spain’s biggest music star smashes records with ‘exquisite’ new album – with Pedro Sanchez and Catholic bishops among her biggest fans

Previous Story

‘Rosalia mania’: Spain’s biggest music star smashes records with ‘exquisite’ new album – with Pedro Sanchez and Catholic bishops among her biggest fans

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop