Red weather warning issued in central Spain: Storm Claudia could dump over 120mm of rain in just 12 hours

A RARE red weather warning has been issued for a region of central Spain as Storm Claudia brings torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts.
More than 120mm of rain is forecast to fall overnight in north Caceres and central and south Avila, according to AEMET, the state weather agency.
The red alert, which indicates ‘extraordinary danger’, will last until 6am local time on Friday morning.
Residents are advised to stay indoors with a warning to avoid riverbeds and flood-prone areas.
Large swathes of Spain remain under yellow or orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusts topping 80km/h.
Storm Claudia has already claimed the lives of two people in Portugal after a house was flooded with rainwater.
