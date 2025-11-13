Red weather warning issued in central Spain: Storm Claudia could dump over 120mm of rain in just 12 hours

A RARE red weather warning has been issued for a region of central Spain as Storm Claudia brings torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts.

More than 120mm of rain is forecast to fall overnight in north Caceres and central and south Avila, according to AEMET, the state weather agency.

The red alert, which indicates ‘extraordinary danger’, will last until 6am local time on Friday morning.

??? AVISO ROJO | Más de 120 mm en 12 horas en el Norte de Cáceres, Sistema Central y Sur de Ávila.



?? Peligro extraordinario: evite cauces y zonas inundables. Siga las recomendaciones de Protección Civil.



Los avisos rojos estarán en vigor hasta las 05:59 del viernes 14. pic.twitter.com/4wT8LXR6Kv — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 13, 2025

Residents are advised to stay indoors with a warning to avoid riverbeds and flood-prone areas.

Large swathes of Spain remain under yellow or orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusts topping 80km/h.

Storm Claudia has already claimed the lives of two people in Portugal after a house was flooded with rainwater.

