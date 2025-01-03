3 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Jan, 2025 @ 15:00
·
1 min read

Revealed: When Spain’s big fashion shops start their annual January sales

by
Revealed: When Spain's big fashion shops start their annual January sales

SPAIN’S big time for bargains- the annual January sales- officially start this Tuesday- the day after the Three Kings holiday.

Though sales happen at other times of the year, with the ‘Black Friday’ period a relatively new addition, there is a symbolic element about the January discounts when stock clearances take place.

Some smaller retailers have begun already but most of the big stores are using online availability to start on Three Kings Day itself(January 6).

READ MORE:

Spain's fashion giant Inditex owner of brands like Zara announces record profits

El Corte Ingles commences their sales online from 9am on Monday- 24 hours ahead of their stores- with discounts running until February 28.

Fashion chain Sfera- owned by El Corte Ingles- fired the starting pìstol online on January 1 with shops entering the fray on Thursday.

The Inditex group with brands like Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home will start their sales online on Monday.

The length of the sales period is not known but last year, the shops carried on discounting until March 6.

Mango also gets in with online sales on Monday.

One big exception to timings is the fashion retailer, H&M, which started its sales last Saturday offering reductions of up to 50% on selected items.

In sports goods, the French-owned Decathlon commences its sales from January 6 through to March 2.

In beauty and perfumery, the Primor chain has already started its January promotion.

Anti-ageing creams, lipsticks and perfumes have discounts of up to 58%.

According to a survey by the Spanish Association of Consumers, this year’s average sales spend will be €181- €17 more than last year.

That’s despite 81% of people responding to the view that they won’t see many- if any- discounts during January and February.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Property prices hit the roof as housing stock dries up in Spain's Valencia region
Previous Story

Property prices hit the roof as housing stock dries up in Spain’s Valencia region

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Property prices hit the roof as housing stock dries up in Spain's Valencia region

Property prices hit the roof as housing stock dries up in Spain’s Valencia region

HOUSE prices have soared to a record high in the

Different Types of LPG Gas Vaporizers

If you use LPG, you may have dealt with vaporizers.