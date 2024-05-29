29 May, 2024 @ 15:27
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 May, 2024 @ 14:49
··
1 min read

Palma de Mallorca’s crackdown on tourism: City will ban new Airbnb-style lets and could reduce number of cruises and rental cars

by
Palma de Mallorca’s crackdown on tourism: City will ban new Airbnb-style lets and could reduce number of cruises and rental cars

PALMA has joined mainland cities like Barcelona and Valencia in planning measures to combat tourist saturation.

The City Council will not allow any additional properties dedicated to holiday rentals to be created, under a proposed change to its General Urban Development Plan.

It means up to 4,000 rentals will be banned, which were going to be permitted when the current moratorium on expansion expires.

READ MORE:

TIGHT-KNIT PALMA BLOCK

Palma has 50,000 properties available for tourist accommodation.

Mayor, Jaime Martinez, says that saturation experienced by the city, especially in the high season, is not acceptable.

He says it is not just tourism to blame, but Palma has experienced a big population rise over the last 20 years.

Martinez said the council is starting to make changes to its urban plan.

“We will have zero newly-created(holiday home) places,” he explained, as well as stressing that existing and legalised properties will be unaffected.

The authority will also propose a limit on the number of cruise ships that use Palma.

MEGA-CRUISER IN PALMA

It will either be a restriction on ship sizes or a simple flat quota of vessels allowed each year.

The council will also review fees paid by cruise and large yacht passengers, with 1.9 million visitors docking at the port each year.

Another proposal is to limit the number of guided tours of the centre of Palma and to reduce the influx of rental cars which cause problems when bad weather creates major bottlenecks in the main streets.

It is hoped to introduce the restrictions in time for next year’s high season.

More immediately, the council wants a cleaner city with an order that could start this summer which obliges takeaway food businesses to clean their outdoor surroundings within a 50 metre radius.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Santiago Abascal Indignado Con Tve Quot Se Les Ha Olvidado Pintarme Los Cuernos Quot
Previous Story

Spain’s far-right Vox leader visits Israel: Santiago Abascal vows to ‘undo’ Pedro Sanchez’s recognition of Palestine in surprise meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Santiago Abascal Indignado Con Tve Quot Se Les Ha Olvidado Pintarme Los Cuernos Quot

Spain’s far-right Vox leader visits Israel: Santiago Abascal vows to ‘undo’ Pedro Sanchez’s recognition of Palestine in surprise meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu

SANTIAGO Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party, made

Fight them on the beaches! Anti-tourism activists in Mallorca plan to storm popular beaches and ‘take them back’ from Brits and other tourists

ANTI-tourism activists in Mallorca are planning to ‘occupy’ popular beaches