WATCH: Spanish police fire rubber bullets at far-right German ‘ultras’ who ‘attacked doorman’ at bar in Palma de Mallorca

THE Policia Nacional used rubber bullets to disperse a group of far-right German football supporters that assaulted a doorman at a Playa de Palma cocktail bar.

The incident happened on Monday at around 7.00pm outside the Bamboleo Bar on Calle Pare Bartomeu.

Staff phoned the police to report some 50 Germans were clashing with security staff.

POLICIA NACIONAL USE RUBBER BULLETS AGAINST GERMAN ‘ULTRAS’

The vacationing Germans are allied to fourth-division side, Alemannia Aachen, who were recently promoted to the third-tier of the country’s league.

The supporters who took to the street on Monday were described as ‘ultras’ with links to the far-right.

Policia Nacional and Palma Policia Local officers were deployed with rubber bullets used to disperse the men, who ran off into neighbouring streets.

Officers calmed the situation down but had to be redeployed to deal with a riot in the Son Gotleu area of Palma.

It’s not known whether any arrests were made following the cocktail bar incident.