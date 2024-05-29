Taylor Swift Madrid tickets are made available last minute: Fans race to snap up entries as resales soar up to €5,000

FANS have raced to snap up last minute entries to Taylor Swift’s Madrid concerts due to start TONIGHT as entries are made available at the last minute.

As the world’s most talked about artist prepares to take the stage in the Spanish capital tonight, hundreds of fans have received emails inviting them to purchase late stage tickets.

Taylor will play two nights at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30.

Now, Ticketmaster, the official seller for Swift’s sought-after Eras Tour, has ensured no blank spaces will be left in the audience, releasing an email at around 11:00 am today giving fans the opportunity to secure their place.

The email was only sent to Swifties who had secured a code for the Madrid dates when the ‘Love Story’ singer first released tickets last summer.

Photo: Cordon Press

However, they sold out almost instantly.

It is believed the tickets were ‘retained by the production’, but it is not known how many went on sale.

After waiting in a virtual queue, fans had to introduce their code to secure tickets.

Although there are no tickets left on the site, there are still some available on StubHub, a reputable resale platform.

The lowest prices currently on sale are €112 for today’s show and €140 for tomorrow.

Most are in the ‘restricted view’ section behind the stage.

If you’re desperate for a floor ticket, you can buy them for an eye watering €5,000.

Luckily, one Olive Press employee managed to grab two restricted view tickets last week for €80 each.

