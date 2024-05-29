Fight them on the beaches! Anti-tourism activists in Mallorca plan to storm popular beaches and ‘take them back’ from Brits and other tourists

ANTI-tourism activists in Mallorca are planning to ‘occupy’ popular beaches with a mass demonstration designed to disrupt holidaymakers.

A protest group known as Mallorca Platja Tour is behind the calls for local residents to occupy beaches.

The stand against mass tourism is planned for June 16.

Mallorca Platja Tour will also meet this Saturday, June 1 in Cala Galiota (Colonia de Sant Jordi) to organise the protest.

“We are calling on all residents who live near a beach to come and swim, to recover them and use them like we used to,” the group said in a Twitter statement.

Locals will protest on Mallorca’s beaches on June 16.

Photo: Mallorca Platja Tour

The proposal has been met with positive responses from locals, who responded ‘great idea. Please, come to Arenal and don’t leave a centimetre for the guiris.’

It comes after a historic protest last week against mass tourism which saw some 10,000 people take to the streets.

