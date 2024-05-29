29 May, 2024 @ 13:37
29 May, 2024 @ 13:17
1 min read

TUI vows to stop expansion on the Balearic Islands after reaching ‘capacity’: UK travel agency says it will look to other destinations amid growth of ‘anti-tourism’ movement in Spain

THE CEO of TUI, Sebastian Ebel, says they have reached their ‘capacity’ on the Balearic Islands. 

They are now looking into other, less crowded Mediterranean destinations to grow including Egypt, Turkey and Algeria. 

Ebel said there was ‘no room to grow’ in terms of the number of holidaymakers, recognising the record number of tourists expected yet again this summer. 

This year, the second largest tour operator in Britain will bring around two millions tourists to the islands, five percent more than last year. 

READ MORE: ‘Historic’ anti-tourism march in Mallorca: 10,000 locals take to the streets demanding change to ‘destructive’ industry

The TUI CEO recognised Mallorca had no more room for growth.
He also recognised the complaints from locals regarding overcrowding and mass tourism. 

Ebel attributed these to the growth in holiday-lets, saying they cause ‘great challenges.’

“Putting it bluntly, the main targets of the complaints are Airbnb and similar platforms,” he said. 

READ MORE: Mallorca beach club where four people died after its roof caved in ‘did not have correct licences’

“These are not protests against tourism, but rather protests calling for responsible tourism that is also economically successful for local people.”

He claimed ‘tour packages are not the problem’, attributing the rising house prices to ‘foreigners’ who have bought properties in the area to rent them out to tourists. 

READ MORE: Spain’s ‘anti-tourism’ protests move to Mallorca: Activists plan a huge demonstration on the Balearic island 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

