4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cala Llombards with pool – € 890,000

Townhouse Cala Llombards, Majorca 4 beds 1 baths € 890,000

23102 Cala Llombards Urban Finca First line This 926 m² plot Front Line in Cala Llombards hosts 152 m² of constructed space, 40 m² garage, 112 m² house, including four bedrooms and one bathroom, a large living room, wood burning stove and is being lived in at the moment. This house built in 1989 has been loved and cared for, rendering a beautiful cactus garden with very large mature plants. One only hears the birds and the front Line location, with a greenbelt where nothing more can be built, gives us a beautiful property. The heart of the house, a stone built cottage, was built in 1916,… See full property details