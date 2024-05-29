29 May, 2024 @ 13:18
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cala Llombards with pool – € 890,000

by
4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cala Llombards with pool - € 890

Townhouse

Cala Llombards, Majorca

  4 beds

  1 baths

€ 890,000

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cala Llombards with pool - € 890,000

23102 Cala Llombards Urban Finca First line This 926 m² plot Front Line in Cala Llombards hosts 152 m² of constructed space, 40 m² garage, 112 m² house, including four bedrooms and one bathroom, a large living room, wood burning stove and is being lived in at the moment. This house built in 1989 has been loved and cared for, rendering a beautiful cactus garden with very large mature plants. One only hears the birds and the front Line location, with a greenbelt where nothing more can be built, gives us a beautiful property. The heart of the house, a stone built cottage, was built in 1916,… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Popular pool club is raided by armed police in Marbella: Cops in riot gear move through groups of tourists at Ocean Club ‘in operation against organised crime’

Next Story

TUI vows to stop expansion on the Balearic Islands after reaching ‘capacity’: UK travel agency says it will look to other destinations amid growth of ‘anti-tourism’ movement in Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

TUI vows to stop expansion on the Balearic Islands after reaching ‘capacity’: UK travel agency says it will look to other destinations amid growth of ‘anti-tourism’ movement in Spain

THE CEO of TUI, Sebastian Ebel, says they have reached

WATCH: Popular pool club is raided by armed police in Marbella: Cops in riot gear move through groups of tourists at Ocean Club ‘in operation against organised crime’

COPS in riot gear stormed Marbella’s popular Ocean Club as