WATCH: Popular pool club is raided by armed police in Marbella: Cops in riot gear move through groups of tourists at Ocean Club ‘in operation against organised crime’

COPS in riot gear stormed Marbella’s popular Ocean Club as part of an ‘operation against organised crime,’ as armed police move through groups of tourists.

What was meant to be a fun pool party became a spectacle as Policia Nacional officers raided a Marbella venue last Saturday, May 25.

The agents ordered holidaymakers to leave the pool and move out of the way, putting a pause on the fiesta.

“It’s just routine. When we finish you can carry on enjoying your afternoon,” said a voice over the speakers.

“Be calm. Nothing serious or worrying is happening here.”

The announcement was first made in Spanish and then in English.

According to police sources, the inspection was part of a special security support plan, designed to combat organised crime in the area.

Named ‘Plan Marbella’, the initiative was introduced to tackle criminal gangs, especially in high class areas where shootings and fights are common.

The plan, including an increased police presence, more frequent checks (on cars and pedestrians) and surprise raids, will continue until October this year.

No statement has been made as to the amount of arrests or findings at the Ocean Club, but the Policia Nacional has made clear these operations will continue.

