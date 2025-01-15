Party protesting Mallorca’s housing crisis to take place in Mallorca this weekend

PROTESTORS have organised a party in Mallorca to highlight the island’s ongoing housing crisis.

‘Revival of the Resident Martyrs’ will be celebrated on January 19 in Palma’s Placa del Mercat.

It is organised by Mes per Palma, Esquerra Unida and Sumar, who blame ‘the big economic interests of PP’s neoliberal politicians’ for the issue.

The party coincides with San Sebastian fiestas the next day, Palma’s patron saint.

It is hoped to use culture and music to spread awareness of the housing crisis and ‘unsustainable’ mass tourism.

“The PP government of Marga Prohens is the main cause of this situation, because they refuse to apply the Ley Estatal de Vivienda (State Housing Law) that regulates rentals,” they said. San Sebastian is represented in the poster as a victim of the housing crisis as a ‘martyr of speculation and abuse, just like the working class families of Palma.’

Local performer DJ Aparicio will take to the stage at the event, due to kick off at 20:00h.