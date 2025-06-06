Quirónsalud Marbella marks 50 years of healthcare excellence with tribute to staff and community

QUIRÓNSALUD MARBELLA celebrated its 50th anniversary with a formal institutional ceremony, marking half a century of commitment to healthcare on the Costa del Sol.

The event brought together a host of dignitaries, medical professionals, and members of the local community to reflect on the hospital’s evolution and reaffirm its future ambitions.

The celebration recognised the transformation of the city’s first-ever modern purpose-built hospital into one of the region’s leading private healthcare institutions since opening its doors in May 1975 as Clínica Marbella.

Marbella’s mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, unveiled a commemorative plaque during the ceremony. She praised Quirónsalud for building ‘a healthcare model that is now part of Marbella’s identity’ and expressed her gratitude to the hospital’s staff for their decades of dedication.

Her words were echoed by other key figures, including María Francisca Caracuel from the provincial government, and Gonzalo Bartolomé, Quirónsalud’s regional director for Andalucía.

Bartolomé emphasised the hospital’s strategic growth and innovation: “We’re not just celebrating the past – we are investing in the future. The new Singlehome building is a clear example of our commitment to offering integrated, patient-centred care supported by cutting-edge technology.”

The newly inaugurated Singlehome facility adds 6,500 square metres to the hospital’s capacity across three floors. It houses expanded outpatient services and brings together previously separate consulting centres under one roof, designed to improve continuity of care. Spacious, naturally lit treatment areas aim to enhance patient comfort and clinical outcomes.

“The new building is much more than a physical expansion,” added Bartolomé. “It reflects our mission to offer healthcare of the highest standards – with innovation, efficiency and humanity.”

Hospital director José Carlos Mellado also addressed the gathering, paying tribute to the staff, past and present, who have helped shape Quirónsalud Marbella’s identity over the years.

“This hospital has faced different challenges in every era, but what has remained constant is the dedication of the professionals who make our work possible,” Mellado said. “We are immensely proud to have earned the trust of our patients, and we remain committed to delivering excellent care for decades to come.”

The hospital, part of the Quirónsalud group since 2004, now leads the private healthcare sector in the city, known for its experienced medical team, constant investment in medical technology, and pioneering approach to personalised patient care.

The anniversary ceremony was also a moment to thank the people of Marbella for their continued support. “We have been part of this community for 50 years,” Mellado concluded. “And our commitment is to remain by its side for the next 50 – providing health, dignity and hope.”

