9 Jun, 2025
9 Jun, 2025 @ 18:00
1 min read

Police shut off fuel supplies for illegal migrant boats travelling to and from Spain

A MURCIA-BASED gang supplying fuel and assistance to migrant boats travelling between North Africa and Eastern Spain has been detained by the Guardia Civil.

Seven people have been arrested and two others are still being investigated.

Boats would make perilous sea crossings with landings in Almeria and Alicante provinces as well as the Murcia region.

A SEIZED BOAT AND FUEL

The Guardia raided a property in Aguilas where they seized over 2,000 litres of gasoline that had been poured into cans.

Canisters were filled up at service stations and then transferred to pre-arranged refuelling points.

Five boats were impounded along with five cars, eight mobile phones, and three satellite phones.

The criminals took petrol both by land and sea to the illegal taxis along with any other assistance the network required.

That included all kinds of supplies and spare parts for the the boats as well as providing access to land vehicles.

The Guardia Civil pointed out that all of the vessels were unsafe with migrants paying thousands of euros each to make a journey.

The Aguilas detainees have been charged with aiding illegal immigration, transporting and storing dangerous material, and belonging to a criminal gang.

Alex Trelinski

