9 Jun, 2025
9 Jun, 2025
Costa del Sol train could become a reality within 16 years – if everything goes well

Spain is home to one of Europe’s best train holidays, according to The Times
Several experts stated that each kilometer of the Costa del Sol train will cost between €40 and 60 million.

ANOTHER step has been taken towards building a coastal train connecting Algeciras with Spain’s border.

The Spanish Government recently awarded the contract for a feasibility study of the railway.

Consulting firms WSP Spain and Apia will be responsible for defining the route of the future railway, analysing its economic and social viability. They have 18 months to complete the study.

However, the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party) remained cautious: “When we start, we don’t know what we’ll find, ” party sources told EuropaSur.

Experts said, in the best-case scenario, the project could be completed in 11 years. However, they said it’s mostly likely to take 16 if there are no delays.

The latest railway project submitted by Malaga City Council was budgeted at €2.1 billion, but only up to Marbella. 

The National Association of Construction Companies, Seopan, raised this figure—for the entire project—to  €6.699 billion. Several experts stated that each kilometer will cost between €40 and 60 million.

Once everything is ready, a year is given to put the works out to tender.

Staff Reporter

