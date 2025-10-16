New traffic signs in Spain: What drivers should know in 2025

SPAIN’S new traffic signs are finally hitting the roads. Approved in July 2025, they are now being introduced step by step – first in urban areas and especially where signs relate to electric mobility and Low Emission Zones (ZBE).

At Generali Expatriates, we want to keep you up to date with the latest changes so you can stay safe and well informed.

Key updates you’ll notice

Electric mobility

New signs mark charging points for electric vehicles.

New signs mark charging points for electric vehicles. Personal mobility vehicles

Clearer symbols show where e-scooters and similar devices are permitted—or banned, such as on pavements, interurban roads, and motorways.

Clearer symbols show where e-scooters and similar devices are permitted—or banned, such as on pavements, interurban roads, and motorways. Road safety

Fresh warnings include wild animals (like wild boar), reduced visibility zones, and even aerial speed checks by drones or helicopters.

Fresh warnings include wild animals (like wild boar), reduced visibility zones, and even aerial speed checks by drones or helicopters. Traffic management

Look out for signals marking 2+1 lanes (two lanes in one direction, one in the other) and improved combined pedestrian–cyclist crossings.

Why it matters

The new signs are designed to:

Improve visibility with clearer shapes and contrasts.

with clearer shapes and contrasts. Adapt to modern mobility trends .

. Enhance safety by addressing today’s risks.

by addressing today’s risks. Ensure consistency across Europe.

You can consult the full catalogue of signs on the CNAE (Confederación Nacional de Autoescuelas) website. The DGT has indicated that the new content will only be included in theory exams when updated training manuals are available, ensuring candidates have enough time to prepare properly.

Stay protected as roads evolve

Even with clearer signs, accidents and breakdowns can happen. At Generali Expatriates, our car insurance is designed to keep you safe with:

24/7 roadside assistance in English through a freephone number

Clear, reliable support in your language whenever you need it

And what’s more, until 24 November 2025, enjoy 10% cashback on new car or home insurance policies paid by direct debit.

Visit www.generaliexpatriates.es for full details or call 91 342 25 49.

Stay alert, learn the changes—and drive with confidence knowing you’re well covered.

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.