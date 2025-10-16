WATCH: Benidorm theme park opens its own solar farm to supply clean energy

BENIDORM’S Terra Natura park has opened a solar power plant capable of generating over 1,000 kW clean energy.

The park says it is a major step towards becoming energy self-sufficient and will reduce CO2 emissions by over 500 tonnes per yer.

The project has cost over €700,000- helped by a grant from the Valencian government.

The facility has 1,797 solar panels distributed over a total area of 4,700 square metres, broken down into 3,500 m2 in the car park and 1,200 m2 on roofs.

Terra Natura manager, Luis Perea, said: “We are taking another step towards a greener future as we move forward with the aim of being a benchmark for conservation, education and sustainable leisure.”

“We are backing on renewable energies and continuous improvement,” he added.

The plant was constructed by Grupotec, a major company in the clean energy, architecture and industrial engineering sector, with a track record in national and international solar energy projects.

The project involving Terra Natura Benidorm, Grupotec and the Valencian government is seen as a positive public-private partnership model to accelerate clean energy usage in tourist and leisure venues.

