23 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2024 @ 13:20
···
1 min read

Watch: Heavens open above eastern Spain as tourists say they’ve ‘never seen weather like it’ – with areas seeing a year’s worth of rain in 12 hours

by

RAIN continues to batter eastern Spain today with some areas seeing more rain in 12 hours than the past 12 months.

It comes as much of southern Valencia province remains on an orange alert – the second most severe – for rainfall.

The alert was issued for midnight last night and will end at 3pm on Wednesday.

It warned that up to 100m of rain could fall per square metre over a period of 12 hours.

In towns like Alzira, more rain his fallen in the past 12 hours than the past year, according to local reports.

One British tourist shared a grey and rainy picture of Albir on the Costa Blanca, writing: “In the 21 years I have been visiting Albir, I have never known weather like this!”

The rain is expected to disappear by Thursday before returning once again by Saturday, when a dreaded DANA is expected to roll in.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool - € 285
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool – € 285,000

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool - € 285

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool – € 285,000

Apartment Es Castell, Menorca   2 beds   1 baths
Financial advisor is kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and blackmailed for not securing a €180,000 loan in Spain

Financial advisor in Spain is kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and blackmailed for not securing a €180,000 loan

FIVE men have been arrested by the Policia Nacional after