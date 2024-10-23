Watch: Heavens open above eastern Spain as tourists say they’ve ‘never seen weather like it’ – with areas seeing a year’s worth of rain in 12 hours

RAIN continues to batter eastern Spain today with some areas seeing more rain in 12 hours than the past 12 months.

It comes as much of southern Valencia province remains on an orange alert – the second most severe – for rainfall.

The alert was issued for midnight last night and will end at 3pm on Wednesday.

It warned that up to 100m of rain could fall per square metre over a period of 12 hours.

In towns like Alzira, more rain his fallen in the past 12 hours than the past year, according to local reports.

One British tourist shared a grey and rainy picture of Albir on the Costa Blanca, writing: “In the 21 years I have been visiting Albir, I have never known weather like this!”

The rain is expected to disappear by Thursday before returning once again by Saturday, when a dreaded DANA is expected to roll in.

Guissona, al voltant de les 18 h

Aiguat amb intensitat torrencial. A falta de dades més fines en una estona, uns 50 mm en 20 min. @eltempsTV3 @meteocat pic.twitter.com/gUUGkuS4f5 — MeteoMauri (@MeteoMauri) October 22, 2024

??El temporal deixa ja més de 100 l/m² en la Ribera Alta, la Vall d'Albaida i la Safor



La pluja ha descarregat amb força a Alzira (128 l/m²), Carcaixent (126 l/m²), Gavarda (107,8 l/m²) i Miramar (89, l/m²)



Més informació sobre la previsió de hui ?? https://t.co/cl0zpRqP55 pic.twitter.com/61Ktlwth7W — À Punt NTC (@apuntnoticies) October 23, 2024