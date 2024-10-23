2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool – € 285,000

Apartment Es Castell, Menorca 2 beds 1 baths € 285,000

In the peaceful area of Santa Ana, by the sea, you will find this charming first floor flat, located in an exclusive community of casitas that have a pool and gardens. The flat stands out for its abundance of natural light and stunning views of both the sea and the majestic Fortress of La Mola, visible from the spacious terrace that connects to the bright living room and its modern open-concept kitchen. From the kitchen, there is access to a second, smaller terrace which includes a practical utility room. The property has two large double bedrooms and a full bathroom. In addition, residents… See full property details