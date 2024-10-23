23 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2024 @ 12:42
··
1 min read

Financial advisor in Spain is kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and blackmailed for not securing a €180,000 loan

by
Financial advisor is kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and blackmailed for not securing a €180,000 loan in Spain

FIVE men have been arrested by the Policia Nacional after a Murcia financial advisor was blackmailed and viciously assaulted for not obtaining a €180,000 loan.

Three of the detained men have been jailed ahead of their trial.

The suspects have been charged with extortion, kidnapping, threats, and car theft.

READ MORE:

The advisor initially met a man in August who said he needed finance for his various companies.

There was a delay in getting approval for the loans and the two men agreed to meet in Murcia to discuss a way forward.

The advisor was confronted by four men who beat him up and put him in a car that headed towards Alicante.

They made death threats and the victim became semi-conscious as he was strangled.

The advisor was extorted by the men who demanded an initial payment of €60,000 plus an ‘inconvenience fee’ of €15,000.

He was also threatened with having one of his fingers cut off and he had to ask family members to come up with the cash.

The gang also seized his car as collateral while he got the money together.

A Policia Nacional probe led to the arrest of five men- of Spanish and Romanian nationalities- in Murcia and Valencia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Local who shot two cats to death on Spain’s Costa Blanca avoids jail
Previous Story

Outrage after local who shot two shelter cats to death on Spain’s Costa Blanca avoids jail

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool - € 285
Next Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool – € 285,000

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool - € 285

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Es Castell with pool – € 285,000

Apartment Es Castell, Menorca   2 beds   1 baths

Watch: Heavens open above eastern Spain as tourists say they’ve ‘never seen weather like it’ – with areas seeing a year’s worth of rain in 12 hours

RAIN continues to batter eastern Spain today with some areas