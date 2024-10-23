Financial advisor in Spain is kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and blackmailed for not securing a €180,000 loan

FIVE men have been arrested by the Policia Nacional after a Murcia financial advisor was blackmailed and viciously assaulted for not obtaining a €180,000 loan.

Three of the detained men have been jailed ahead of their trial.

The suspects have been charged with extortion, kidnapping, threats, and car theft.

The advisor initially met a man in August who said he needed finance for his various companies.

There was a delay in getting approval for the loans and the two men agreed to meet in Murcia to discuss a way forward.

The advisor was confronted by four men who beat him up and put him in a car that headed towards Alicante.

They made death threats and the victim became semi-conscious as he was strangled.

The advisor was extorted by the men who demanded an initial payment of €60,000 plus an ‘inconvenience fee’ of €15,000.

He was also threatened with having one of his fingers cut off and he had to ask family members to come up with the cash.

The gang also seized his car as collateral while he got the money together.

A Policia Nacional probe led to the arrest of five men- of Spanish and Romanian nationalities- in Murcia and Valencia.