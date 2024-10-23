23 Oct, 2024
23 Oct, 2024 @ 13:41
Watch: Quad bike driver who performed dangerous tricks on notorious motorway in southern Spain faces jail after being identified

by

A QUAD bike driver is facing jail after being filmed performing dangerous stunts on a notorious motorway in southern Spain.

The man was recorded while travelling down the busy A-7 road towards Algeciras, in the Campo de Gibraltar.

In footage shared online, he is seen pulling his two front wheels into the air and driving on the bike’s two back tires.

The stretch of motorway is one of the most dangerous in southern Spain and is notorious for crashes.

The images were seen by the no-nonsense Guardia Civil force, who launched an immediate investigation.

Within days the driver was identified and located and is now facing charges of reckless driving.

If convicted, he would face a maximum prison sentence of two years, and could lose his licence for up to six years.

The driver was performing wheelies for at least a minute on one of the A-7’s biggest black spots.

At one point he is seen standing on just one leg on his vehicle before taking the exit for the A-381 towards Los Barrios.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

