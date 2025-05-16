16 May, 2025
16 May, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Palafrugell with garage – € 197,000

Discover this charming ground floor flat, located in C/ Solsonès 16, a stone's throw from all the services and amenities that the centre of Palafrugell has to offer. With its 88m² of interior space and a terrace of 5,30m², this property is perfect to enjoy the tranquillity and comfort you are looking for. Main features: Enjoy well-distributed spaces full of natural light. 2 cosy bedrooms: Ideal to rest and relax. 1 complete bathroom: With everything you need for your day to day life. Option of an additional bathroom. Sunny terrace: Perfect to enjoy the open air and relax. Ground floor:… See full property details

Flat

Palafrugell, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 197,000

