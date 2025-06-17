Cuenca: a must-see city in Castilla de La Mancha

CUENCA, situated 2 hours outside of Madrid by car, is a gem of a place to visit. Arguably, the city is not so much a hidden gem of Spain anymore given its increase in popularity over the last decade, but it still stands out as one of the most beautiful places in Spain to visit.

Famed for its architecture and provincial setting, the city has a lot to offer to visitors. Many tourists visit it on a day trip from Madrid, but it is also easily accessible by car.

Historically, the city walls were built by the Moors and constructed as a defensive position at the heart of the Caliphate of Cordoba. Interestingly, in 1975 the mayor of Ronda, Francisco de la Rosa, and Juan Villalobos, the mayor of Cuenca, signed a partnership agreement between the two cities.

In 2010, after this agreement was resuscitated after having been forgotten, it was presented to the Tourism Industry Trade Show in Madrid in January 2011. With the aim of motivating residents of both to visit their sister city, Cuenca became the official sister to Ronda in 2011.

The difference between Cuenca and Ronda is even sometimes hard to spot for those who don’t know either cities very well. Case in point: The Puente Nuevo Bridge in Ronda and the Capilla del Pilar Chapel in Cuenca Cathedral were designed by the same man, architect Jose Martin de Aldehuela, reflecting another striking similarity.

Cuenca has two gorges and surrounding views that any visitor will love to take in, for example with its famous Casas Colgadas (Hung Houses) on top of the rock face.

What to do in Cuenca:

Declared a World Heritage Site in 1996, the city of Cuenca offers a wonderful array of cultural places of interest with nature and adventure tourism. There is a large network of museums such as the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art, the Museum of Science of Castilla-La Mancha, the Paleontological Museum of Castilla La Mancha, and the Museum of Cuenca.

Ravines shaped by the River Jucar and Huecar allow for hiking, climbing and birdwatching. Wine tourism has also In the gorge, nature lovers can lose themselves in the magic of pine trees, poplars, elms and willows. In Los Callejones de las Majadas (The Streets of the Majadas) there is a 2km route which guides visitors through rock formations, and takes about 1 and a half hours.

A must-see (and one can hardly miss it given its visibility) is the convent of San Pablo built on the rocky structure of the gorge. Additionally, outside of the main city lies the Enchanted City. Declared a Natural Place of National Interest on the 11th June of 1929, 90 million years ago it formed part of the Tethys Sea.

The Puente de San Pablo is also not to be missed, although it might not be for those who are scared of heights! 100m long and 60m high, the bridge is also gorgeous at night when it is lit up. The bridge also has the best views of Las Casas Colgadas from here, showing the ruggedly beautiful city, perfect for photos.

Look around the historic walled town too: the Old Town is a heritage site, and has cobblestones and slopes reflecting Cuenca´s beauty. The Plaza Mayor lies in the centre of Cuenca and has many restaurants and cafes for visitors to choose from. Private guided tours of the city are also on offer.

So what are you waiting for? Visit Cuenca today!

