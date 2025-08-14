Ronda: chasing Hemingway in the hills of Andalucia

MORE than a century after Ernest Hemingway’s much-written-about tour of Spain, which included a stop in the idyllic mountain town of Ronda, this Andalusian pueblo still remembers his passion for the place.

Ronda has long captivated travellers from around the world, from filmmakers and writers to first ladies and pop icons. But in 2025, does its magic still draw visitors for the same reasons?

With around 35,000 inhabitants, Ronda sits tucked away in the mountains of Malaga province, welcoming visitors drawn to its dramatic gorges, iconic bridges, and breathtaking countryside.

Famed for its vineyards and winding cobbled streets, Ronda carries both a rich history and a certain international allure.

Over the decades, it has hosted a diverse list of visitors: from filmmaker Orson Welles and writer Ernest Hemingway to former US First Lady Michelle Obama. The town’s reputation, particularly among American travellers, owes much to these famous names.

But do American tourists still come here because of them?

I met an older couple from San Francisco, enjoying a day out in the sun. After getting them a photo in front of the Puente Viejo, we got talking about their trip.

Rick, an English Literature high school teacher, told me: “I’ve always loved Hemingway’s work, he’s one of my favourite writers.

Orson Welles Ernest Hemingway (image: Diario Ronda) Michelle Obama (image: J Gonzalez, Europa Press)

“I wouldn’t say he’s the sole reason we’ve come here today,” he laughed, “but it definitely adds to the experience. We’re actually doing a three-week trip across Spain because our daughter lives in Barcelona.”

Charlotte, his wife, chimed in: “It’s great because I’m more into movies, so I can experience the town that [Orson] Welles loved so much! I loved his travel documentary and the work he’s done in Spain, which has been amazing on our trip here.”

Ronda takes pride in its history. Plaques scattered through the town commemorate visits from VIPs, including Madonna, who intended to film her ‘Take a Bow’ music video here (before getting rejected, and doing it in Antequera instead).

Madonna (image: La Razon)

The list of celebrities who have wound their way up the narrow mountain roads to this hidden gem is surprisingly varied.

Overall, I didn’t notice many American tourists during my visit, in fact, Spanish was the language I heard most often, even in the busiest spots.

But the lasting legacy of literary and cinematic greats like Hemingway and Welles still lingers here, adding to Ronda’s colourful and vibrant character.

