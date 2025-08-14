14 Aug, 2025
14 Aug, 2025 @ 11:52
Mallorca eco-retreat busted for selling fake ‘extra virgin’ olive oil

A LUXURY agrotourism retreat in Mallorca is under investigation for allegedly duping guests with dodgy olive oil – and even boasting about a non-existent organic vegetable garden.

Inspectors from the Balearic Agriculture Department swooped on the rural getaway and seized a batch of bottles falsely labelled as ‘extra virgin’ olive oil from Mallorca. In reality, the oil was lower-grade virgin oil shipped in from mainland Spain – and the bottles were missing the official seal guaranteeing genuine local origin.

To make matters worse, investigators claim the venue had been illegally refilling bottles set out for diners in its restaurant – a big no-no under Spanish food safety law. The refilled oil, again, wasn’t extra virgin and came from a mainland press.

The farm-stay’s restaurant menu also promised guests a feast of fresh produce from its “organic garden” – a garden that, inspectors found, didn’t even exist. Some dishes were also sold as made with local ingredients when they weren’t.

Officials say the sting is part of a crackdown on food fraud designed to protect Balearic farmers and ensure consumers get what they pay for.

The resort – which has not been named – could now face a hefty fine – with penalties for serious breaches running from €3,000 to €60,000.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

