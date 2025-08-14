14 Aug, 2025
14 Aug, 2025 @ 11:36
Ibiza restaurant slammed for charging €12 to hang your handbag

File photo

A JAPANESE restaurant in Ibiza is facing a consumer watchdog complaint after allegedly slipping a €12 charge onto customers’ bills – just for providing a hook to hang their handbags.

The row erupted after a diner posted on X that Wakame restaurant added the ‘bag hook’ fee without warning. She claims a waitress insisted on offering the small table hook for her handbag, and after repeated offers she reluctantly agreed – only to find it on her bill.

Consumer group FACUA says the charge is ‘outrageous’ and illegal if not disclosed in advance. The hooks cost barely a euro to buy, yet Wakame claims it began charging after ‘many customers mistakenly took them home’. The eatery says it treats the payment as a ‘deposit’ and deducts it if the hook is returned – unless diners want to ‘keep it as a souvenir’.

FACUA insists restaurants must clearly inform customers of such charges before offering the service, otherwise it could be considered a freebie. Spanish law forbids adding costs for optional extras unless the customer knowingly agrees.

The group has called on the Balearic Islands’ consumer protection office to investigate and issue fines if the practice is found unlawful.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

