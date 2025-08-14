Kitesurfing, jet skis and trampolines lead to summer injuries, warn Marbella doctors

TRAUMA injuries spike in the summer months – and it’s not just from extreme sports, according to Marbella-based health experts.

Doctors at Quironsalud Marbella say up to 20% of trauma patients seen in July and August are injured while practising sports – often by holidaymakers taking on physical challenges they’re unprepared for.

“Many people who don’t usually exercise use their holidays to try out high-intensity activities without the right fitness or technique,” said Dr Francisco Rodríguez Argaiz, Head of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology.

Muscle trauma common – but water sports most dangerous

Muscle strains, fibre tears and tendon issues are the most frequent injuries, especially in legs, knees and ankles.

But it’s high-speed water sports that worry doctors most.

“Water creates a false sense of safety – but injuries in the sea can be just as serious as those on the road,” warned Dr Rodríguez Argaiz.

Kitesurfing is particularly risky. “A gust of wind can lift an inexperienced person several metres and cause a violent fall, with serious consequences,” he said.

Jet skis and inflatables also a major risk

Jet skis pose a danger both to the riders and to those around them.

“In inexperienced hands, they’re dangerous for the user and swimmers nearby. We’ve seen high-energy trauma cases that needed urgent attention,” the doctor added.

Even seemingly harmless activities like trampolines, inflatable castles or water parks can cause serious injuries.

“These can lead to head trauma, abdominal injuries and fractures that require emergency treatment,” he said. “We always stress caution – these are fun activities, but not risk-free.”

Prevention tips: hydrate, warm up and don’t overdo it

To reduce the risk of injury, Dr Rodríguez Argaiz recommends:

• Maintaining a minimum level of fitness

• Warming up before activity and stretching afterwards

• Staying well-hydrated

• Wearing proper shoes

In activities like hiking, cycling or running, dehydration is the main danger. “You lose salts and water, which affects muscle function and increases the risk of cramps and injury,” he explained.

For minor injuries such as sprains or knocks, the advice is to rest the affected limb, apply ice for ten minutes, and elevate it. But if there’s severe pain, swelling, deformity or difficulty moving it, emergency care is essential.

Most injuries treated without surgery – but recovery depends on your fitness

Most summer sports injuries are treated conservatively, with ice, anti-inflammatories, rest, and sometimes immobilisation.

Only about 2% require surgery.

“Age and physical condition play a huge role in how quickly patients recover. The better prepared you are, the faster you’ll return to activity,” said Dr Rodríguez Argaiz.

