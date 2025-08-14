New extreme heat alerts issued as even higher temperatures are expected this weekend in Spain’s Valencia

THE current heatwave is set to spike this weekend in the Valencian Community with state forecaster Aemet issuing an orange alert for Friday and warning of a ‘very intense’ Saturday and Sunday.

A yellow alert is in place for Thursday between 1pm and 9pm for high temperatures that exceed 38C in parts of Valencia and Alicante provinces.

Aemet has not ruled out some isolated showers in inland areas of the north during the afternoon.

EVEN HIGHER TEMPERATURES, THIS WEEKEND

With the forecaster suggesting things are shaping up for August to be the hottest in the region since at least 1950, the orange alert warning has been issued for Friday in Valencia province between 11am and 7pm with a yellow alert for Alicante and Castellon provinces.

It suggests temperatures on Friday could once again go above 40C in some parts of the area.

The hottest part of the current heatwave- which started on August 3- is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “Be very careful in the coming days, because we are going to have a very adverse situation due to the high temperatures, with the impacts that it can cause on health, especially the most vulnerable, and on forest fires, among other aspects.”

The potential good news is that the extreme heat could be coming to an end next week based on projections around Europe but it sill uncertain when exactly that might happen.

