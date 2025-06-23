23 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jun, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

US stealth bombers call Sevilla air traffic control as they return from bombing Iran

by
FILE PHOTO -- The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. A dramatic leap forward in technology, the bomber represents a major milestone in the U.S. bomber modernization program. The B-2 brings massive firepower to bear, in a short time, anywhere on the globe through previously impenetrable defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo)

SEVEN exceptionally rare American B-2 Spirit stealth bombers made a surprise call to Sevilla Air Traffic Control on their way back from bombing Iran.

The bombers, which had been refuelling over the Mediterranean Sea, were en route back to their US bases after participating in the strikes in the Middle East last Sunday.

The communication, captured in audio shared on social media, revealed the bombers’ operations in detail.

Two flights were involved: BATT 11, consisting of four B-2s heading to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, and BATT 21, with three B-2s whose destination was not specified. 

“BATT 11, just a question – can you spell your call sign please?” the Sevilla controller asked. He then followed up by asking: “What is your landing destination?”

“Please confirm how many aircraft are in formation?” a second controller asks BATT 21.

READ MORE: Will petrol prices go up in Spain if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz – as it has promised in wake of US attacks?

“Yes sir, a flight of three,” the US stealth bomber captain replies.

The exchange occurred over the Strait of Gibraltar, a critical chokepoint for military and commercial aviation.

The B-2 Spirits, known for their ability to penetrate deep into enemy territory undetected, were part of a broader Israeli offensive against Iranian nuclear sites. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: What are the many corruption scandals engulfing Spain’s Pedro Sanchez – and can he survive?

The operation came just two days after Donald Trump had said he would wait ‘two weeks’ before deciding whether to involve the US military directly in the confrontation.

The strike group is thought to have hit Iran’s deeply-buried Fordow nuclear facility with massive bunker-busting Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs designed to destroy hardened targets.

They are also reported to have dropped bombs on the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites in a military strike that broke with decades of US policy towards Iran and inflamed tensions in the region.

For Spain, the presence of such advanced military aircraft so close to its airspace is a reminder of the geopolitical dynamics at play. 

The Strait of Gibraltar, a narrow passage between Europe and Africa, has long been a focal point for military operations due to its strategic location. 

The interaction with Sevilla ATC demonstrates the complexity of coordinating international military flights with civilian air traffic, especially given the B-2’s stealth capabilities and the sensitive nature of their mission.

The B-2 Spirit, developed during the Cold War to penetrate Soviet airspace in the even of all-out war, has an unrefueled range exceeding 6,000 nautical miles and can fly over 10,000 nautical miles with mid-air refuelling. 

As the bombers returned, their communication with Sevilla ATC was marked by the pilots’ confirmation of their callsigns and intentions, a procedural necessity that also served as a public acknowledgment of their recent activities.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WATCH: Brazen thieves rummage through belongings on a Malaga beach - before being caught moments later
Previous Story

WATCH: Brazen thieves rummage through belongings on a Malaga beach – before being caught moments later

Latest from Lead

Go toTop