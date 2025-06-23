WATCH: Brazen thieves rummage through belongings on a Malaga beach – before being caught moments later

BEACH thieves in Malaga were forced to return phones and cash to two boys after being confronted by locals.

Two men brazenly rummaged around items on Saturday left by the 14-year-olds on Playa San Andres-Misericordia in Huelin when they went for a swim.

They helped themselves to two mobile phones and €30 in cash.

?@policia? observen a estos malhechores. Ayer en la playa de San Andres, Málaga,robaron a nuestros hijos. Se llamo a la policía e informo de que no podía acudir. Afortunadamente, gracias a la colaboración de unos vecinos, localizaron a los individuos y devolvieron todo. pic.twitter.com/77jxmphNrI June 22, 2025

Unknown to them a beach-goer recorded a video of their activities via her phone

As the lads came back from their dip, she told them what happened and sent the footage to one of their fathers, Victor Cardosa, who immediately shared it via social media.

The police were called but apparently did not come, according to Cardosa, leaving others to handle the situation.

Cardosa left his home and went to the beach to help his son.

By then, a group of youngsters- who had seen the video- were tracking the thieves at a safe distance as they headed towards the centre of Malaga.

They were also joined by the father of a friend who helped them.

Victor Cardosa posted on social media platform X: “The kids found and surprised them by the Go Fit gym in Huelin as they were putting in new SIM cards into the phones’.

“They were cornered by several people and were asked to return the stolen items, which they did’.

“The best thing is that there was no physical violence on the part of anyone,” Cardosa concluded.