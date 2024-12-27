Mallorca to install CCTV on its beaches following wave of thefts against British tourists

A POPULAR Mallorca tourist town will install up to 30 CCTV cameras, including several along three kilometres of beach to combat thefts from tourists.

Alcudia’s Police and Citizen councillor, Juan Jose Sendin, said that a prominent number of complaints and calls received by the Policia Local during the summer are about beach robberies.

He said that criminals try to take advantage of foreign and domestic visitors being distracted and not aware of any risks.

READ MORE:

ALCUDIA STREET(Pixabay image)

“We will try to have about 30 traffic surveillance and crime prevention cameras throughout the municipality which will be operational before the start of the tourist season,” he added.

The cameras will be located on main streets, intersections and strategic points, such as accesses to the beach.

Jose Sendin confirmed the move after the council unveiled new pioneering ‘Violet Points’ consisting of high-definition cameras to prevent aggression and gender violence incidences.

They are the first cameras in Spain specifically for that purpose and have been installed in the Magic leisure area and at bus stops on Avenida Princeps d’Espanya.

The units also have a direct phone link with the police and contain AI technology that detects violent situations.