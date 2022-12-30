A serial sealer targeting tourists in Spain and across Europe has been arrested yet again- this time in Mallorca.

His extensive criminal record and focus on airports has led to a judge issuing a restraining order which bans him from setting foot within 500 metres of Palma airport.

The 37-year-old man travels under a bogus French identity and has 50 arrests to his name in Spain alone but keeps getting bailed to strike again.

His speciality is robbing travellers at airports including pick-pocketing two people in the check-in area of Palma airport on Monday.

The Policia Nacional arrested him in a shop on Monday trying to use a stolen credit card taken from the travellers.

Most of the pilfered items and the credit card were returned to them.

The man has been charged with nine thefts in the airport and Palma beach areas.

His latest accumulated stash was over cash, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and jewellery valued at over €15,000.

The much-travelled thief has previously been arrested in Barcelona, Calvia, Ibiza, Madrid along with an existing record in Palma.

He also has a criminal record in other European countries.

