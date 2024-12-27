Pictured: These five luxury homes were the most viewed in Spain this year – and they’re still on the market

THE online property portal idealista has published a list of the top five luxury homes in Spain that have attracted the most views during 2024 and are still on the market.

The properties are all around Spain and to earn the ‘luxury’ tag, they have asking prices of above €1 million.

The priciest offering is in Tenerife at Adeje, with a view overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

ADEJE VILLA

The 11 bedroom villa in the south of the island has an outdoor pool and one inside with a sauna and a guest house as well.

The asking price is a mere €8.5 million.

Next on the list is the Basque Country in northern Spain and a desirable property in Bilbao which boasts every comfort possible.

The four-bedroom duplex penthouse is surrounded by green areas with great views of the Basque region capital with a price tag of just €2 million.

BILBAO PENTHOUSE

There are many pricey properties on the Costa del Sol, and there’s one on the market in Ronda for €4.9 million.

Covering an area of 140,000 m2 with a forest of oaks over 200 years old, the rustic finca is described as a real gem.

The home with a distinct Andalucian flavour, also has styles influenced by Arabic, Italian, English, and French designs to create a unique house.

RONDA FINCA SETTING

Fourth on the list is an almost brand new property in the Madrid region at Villanueva de la Cañada.

It’s on a plot of more than 5,200 m2 with home covering 750 m2 and an asking price of €2.4 million.

NEARLY NEW IN VILLANUEVA

Finally €1 million will get you a Catalan farmhouse in Camprodan, Girona province.

La Batllia is described as ‘charming’ with a lot of history and character.

CATALAN CHARM

The five bedroom house sits on a 64,000 m2 plot of natural forests, pastures and a spring.