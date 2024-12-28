How drinking small amounts of wine daily could be good for your heart, according to new Spanish study

A SPANISH study has revealed how drinking small amounts of wine daily can be good for your heart health.

Researchers in Spain have revealed a small glass of wine a day could reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by up to 50%.

The University of Barcelona investigators followed a Mediterranean diet and saw the best results with people who had a high risk of cardiovascular illness and who are over 60-years-old.

“The study explores the moderate consumption of wine as part of a healthy diet like the Mediterranean one,” said lead author Dr Ramon Estruch.

However, many have criticised the study, referencing the well-known risks of alcohol.

Tracey Parker, a nutrition expert from the British Heart Foundation said: “This research suggests that drinking a small or moderate amount of wine can reduce cardiovascular risk, but that doesn’t mean you’re free to open a bottle of wine.”

“The risks of excessive alcohol consumption are well known, it’s understood that alcohol is a harmful factor for heart health.”

Another issue, experts say, is that people do not measure the amount of wine they drink correctly.

A standard measure of wine is around 120 milliliters, but many people drink more.

“People usually say wine is good for the heart, but we know that drinking too much is bad for heart health,” said Paul Leeson, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Oxford.

The research is part of a wider Spanish study analysing the mediterranean diet in people at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It includes 1,232 people at risk such as those with high cholesterol, obesity, type two diabetes or a family history of heart issues.

At the start of the study participants provided information about their eating and drinking habits, including urine samples showing the level of tartaric acid.

Tartaric acid is a natural substance found in grapes and wine and is often used to measure wine consumption.

However, this is a controversial method amongst researchers, who say the level of tartaric acid could be influenced by other factors.

Further samples were taken a year after the start of the study, showing that moderate wine consumption could be associated with better heart health.

But researchers warn that this is just an association not a proven causation.

“It’s possible that people’s cardiovascular event risk went down because of other factors, such as following a Mediterranean diet,” said Leeson.

They also reminded that there are healthier ways to improve cardiovascular health, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and quitting smoking.