Patient dies after man sets fire to bed in hospital psychiatric unit in Spain

A FEMALE patient died after a fire was deliberately started in the psychiatric wing of Valencia’s La Fe hospital on Monday.

Two male patients escaped from the unit but were arrested later by the Policia Nacional.

The duo included a 34-year-old who has been charged with homicide and arson.

READ MORE:

LA FE HOSPITAL

The incident broke out in the seventh floor wing at around 6pm with smoke spreading to the sixth floor.

A mattress was deliberately set alight but because it was fireproof, flames were not an issue but a large plume of poisonous smoke.

The deceased patient died through smoke inhalation and eight people- all hospital staff- were treated for its effects.

The dense black plume of smoke was visible several kilometres away with worried residents calling emergency services.

The Ministry of Health said that 80 patients were evacuated from their rooms by hospital workers and were relocated.

Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, went to La Fe and said he ‘deeply’ regretted the death of the woman.

He said her family was getting support from mental health professionals.

Mazon added that the fire was detected ‘very quickly’ and all safety protocols were put into action.