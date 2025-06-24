‘Thieves live here!’: PSOE Offices targeted in wave of anti-govt graffiti

GRAFFITI vandals have launched a wave of attacks on Socialist Party offices across Spain – branding leaders as ‘corrupt’, ‘traitors’ and worse – in an escalating backlash over political scandals and corruption cases.

In the quiet Andalusian town of Alhaurin de la Torre, the local headquarters of Spain’s ruling Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) was daubed with a furious message in black paint:

‘This is where the thief lives. Resign, Sanchez!’

The attack follows a growing trend of political graffiti, with similar messages seen recently in León, where slogans like ‘Pimps!’, ‘You’re corrupt!’, and even ‘House of whores’ have been scrawled on PSOE buildings.

The PSOE – Spain’s centre-left party akin to Labour – has condemned the attacks as “serious vandalism” and “an attack on democracy and the rule of law”.

Party figures say this isn’t a one-off: over 100 PSOE offices across Spain have been targeted since late 2023. Tensions have soared in recent months over high-profile investigations such as the Koldo case, and controversial political deals with Catalan separatists.

In Cantabria, graffiti appeared outside party HQ reading ‘Mafia’ – just weeks after a masked attacker hurled explosive devices at the same building. No injuries were reported, but the PSOE says 79 people were inside at the time.

More graffiti appeared on 14 June in Cuenca, including ‘Enemies of Spain’, and a crossed-out image of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez labelled ‘traitor’.

Josele Aguilar, PSOE secretary for Malaga, blasted the vandalism, saying:

‘If anyone thinks we Socialists are going to remain silent or hide, they are wrong. With more pride and rebellion than ever – we continue.’

The Socialist Youth wing weighed in too, insisting that corruption “must be condemned wherever it comes from”, and slamming “machismo, lies and hypocrisy” within public life.

The party has filed police complaints in several regions, calling for proper investigations.

It also took aim at People’s Party (PP) leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, criticising his “deafening silence” on the string of attacks.

Meanwhile, in a nod to the party’s anti-fascist roots, PSOE youth members closed their statement with the defiant slogan:

‘They will not silence us. We will not give up. They shall not pass!’