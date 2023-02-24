TWO brothers walked into Valencia’s La Fe Hospital on Wednesday and shouted that they were ‘going to kill the doctors’.

One of the Spaniards brandished a knife with 20-centimetre blade and he also carried a pellet gun.

The men-aged 30 and 35- were arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with making threats, possessing weapons and assaulting a police officer.

The duo were said to have put up ‘great resistance’ during their arrest.

The incident happened at around 10.00 pm when one of the men tried to enter the emergency room area while threatening revenge against doctors who he said were ‘the murderers’ of his father.

Police arrived at the scene and were greeted by the man pointing his pellet gun at them.

Officers drew their service weapons but he refused to put the gun down but did throw away the knife.

The stand-off continued before police reinforcements arrived and the man was immobilised.

His equally aggressive brother had earlier carried the knife and was pointed out to the police by hospital security staff.

The La Fe arrests are the latest example of increasing violent behaviour being shown to hospital and medical centre staff in the Valencian Community.

