A US estate agency that features on international television is making an exciting move to the Balearic Islands

The Agency, which has been featured on international television programs including Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is launching in Mallorca.

The Agency was founded by Mauricio Umansky, who some fans of American TV network Bravo will recognize from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the husband of long time cast member Kyle Richards.

The Agency also made an appearance on Buying Beverly Hills, which debuted on Netflix in November of last year.

The team at The Agency prepare for their Mallorca launch.

The Mallorca office will be led by industry veteran and managing partner, Alby Euesden.

Euesden was born in Essex but moved to Mallorca at the age of four.

With a wide range of experience with real estate on the Balearic Island, specializing in properties in the coveted southwest region, particularly Bendinat.

“I am delighted to expand The Agency’s brand throughout Europe with our first office in Mallorca,” he said.

“With its rich culture and history, great climate, and scenic coastlines, I am honored to help bring The Agency’s white glove service and world-class brand to this unparalleled destination.”

The Agency has been featured on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills.

The Mallorca office will be The Agency’s third office in Europe and joins the brokerage’s global network of more than 70 offices in the U.S, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence overseas in Europe with the launch of our new franchise in Mallorca,” said Mauricio Umansky.

The Financial Times noted The Agency as one of America’s fastest growing companies and ranked among Inc Magazine’s 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years.

Recently, the brokerage ranked 21st on the 2022 Real Trends 500 list and led the top 50 firms in average sales prices by sides with a $2.5 million average sales price.

