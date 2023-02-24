By Nadia McDonald and Anthony Piovesan

A mysterious ‘read’ receipt on the phone of missing X-Factor star Levi Davis has sparked fresh hopes the 24-year-old could be found alive.

A close friend of Levi’s told a private investigator hired by the family to search for him that a text sent on December 15 had been opened and read recently.

The friend had written: ‘‘Please come home. I love you. And miss you xx”.

Beneath the messages is ‘read’, showing someone has seen the pleading texts.

The new development means that someone has had access to Levi’s phone since the disappearance.

Gavin Burrows, the lead investigator told the Sun Online, ‘It’s either Levi himself – and we hope so – or it’s someone who has managed to get a hold of his PIN.’

Burrows’ firm, Line of Enquiry, has offered a €11,000 reward for information that might help in the search for Levi.

Meanwhile, the firm also recently revealed that 38 contacts had mysteriously vanished from Levi’s Instagram page.

The names and how they were deleted, or why, could provide information about Levi’s disappearance and whereabouts.

Levi was last seen leaving a pub in Barcelona on October 29. He had travelled to the city from Ibiza, where he had been staying.

He was picked up on CCTV leaving the Old Irish Pub near Barcelona’s La Rambla about 10pm, a few hours after taking a boat from Ibiza with just 40 euros and no change of clothes.

The rugby player-turned-reality star performed on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Thom Evans as part of the group Try Star.

In 2020, he appeared on E4 dating series Celebs Go Virtual Dating.

