British father-of-four was found dead at bottom of cliff after night out in Benidorm, inquest hears

A FATHER of four who was on a ‘lads holiday’ in Benidorm died from head and abdominal injuries after a 200 metre cliff fall, according to a coroner’s investigation.

Nathan Osman, from Pontypridd, South Wales, suffered a traumatic brain injury as he was returning to his hotel on September 28.

Nathan, 30, became separated from his friends after they had gone out drinking.

The Pontypridd inquest heard on Monday that he had ‘FaceTimed’ to say he was going back to the hotel.

An off-duty police officer found his body at the foot of the cliff the following morning.

The inquest revealed the results of a post mortem carried out in Alicante which stated he died from head and abdominal injuries.

Coroner Graeme Hughes said further inquiries would be needed due to the ‘violent’ nature of his death and adjourned the hearing.

£22,000 has been raised through GoFundMe to enable Nathan’s family to bring back his body from Spain and to give him the funeral he ‘deserves’.

The fundraiser’s statement also added that the money raised will help his four ‘beautiful’ children ‘who are heartbroken by his death’.

“Nathan had a smile that would light up a room and anyone who knew him would be happy to tell him that his four children were his world,” it said.